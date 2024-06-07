Desperate Southwark residents say there have been ‘no properties’ on the council’s home searching portal for up to 2 months with hundreds of people bidding on individual properties.

Their struggles come as there are thousands of people waiting for housing in the borough.

A council spokesperson admitted there were ‘fewer options to bid for’ on Southwark Homesearch as it prioritises those in very high need.

Some social media users are claiming they have not been eligible for a home on the site for as long as eight weeks.

Nathalie Verdiere-Wilson, 39, is currently living in a temporary accommodation where her ceiling recently collapsed due to mould.

The mum-of-two told us: “Most weeks I’m eligible for zero properties. It’s diabolical. There are like 400 or 500 people bidding on one property.

“You just think, ‘Why should I bother’?”

There are currently over 17,700 people on the housing waiting list – more than ever before.

The council assured that over 100 newly built homes will be added to the system ‘in the coming months’.

A spokesperson commented: “Amid very high demand and desperately short supply, our new annual lettings policy means we are able to offer a home to a person or family directly, alongside the bidding system.

“We are making direct allocations to those in temporary accommodation, many of whom have young children and are more likely to be lodging in housing that is unsuitable for long-term stays while they wait for a permanent home. We are also making direct allocations to households who need to be rehoused as their current building is replaced with high-quality, modern homes.

They added: “We have every sympathy for anyone who is waiting for council housing. We want to find a safe, affordable, comfortable and secure permanent home for everyone who needs one in Southwark, but sadly we cannot do this as quickly as we would like to.

“We want to reassure you that we continue to work as hard as we can to free up more housing, and push ahead with building as many as we can so that everyone who needs a home can live in Southwark for many years to come.”