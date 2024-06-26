The boss of a London council has been charged with drink driving, possession of a class A drug and failing to stop after a road accident.

Bayo Dosunmu, chief executive of Lambeth Council, was arrested by police on Sunday (June 23) in Westminster over the incident.

The Met said Dosunmu, 46, of Hammersmith was charged on Monday with possession of a class A controlled drug, failing to stop after a road accident, driving above the prescribed alcohol limit, and using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

Dosunmu has been chief executive of the council since April 2022, taking over from Andrew Travers.

He joined Lambeth in 2019 from Homes England and was previously the council’s deputy chief executive and strategic director for resident services.

A council spokesperson said: “Lambeth Council chief executive Bayo Dosunmu is currently away from work and the council has put in place interim leadership arrangements. We are unable to make any further comment due to an ongoing police investigation.”