The Lambeth Country Show will return to Brockwell Park this weekend – featuring dancing sheep, jousting and ‘Wall of Death’ bike shows.

The free two-day event, now in its 50th edition, attracts over 120,000 people every year.

Visitors to the park on Saturday 8 June and Sunday 9 June can revel in the weird and wonderful entertainment including sheep shows, birds of prey exhibitions and jousting contests.

The Wall of Death – where motorcyclists do death-defying stunts around a velodrome – will have its own area for onlookers to enjoy.

Performances on the main stage will feature neo-soul and hip-hop duo Children of Zeus, Brixton Chamber Orchestra and British radio DJ David Rodigan MBE.

Other stages include the LatinoLife Big Top Stage, with reggaetón and baile funk, and the Groove School stage which will platform local talent.

Although there will be an array of street food stalls and bars to satisfy all, people are encouraged to bring their own food and soft drinks.

Lambeth Council confirmed on Friday (31 May) it would go ahead despite fears over the current state of Brockwell Park.

Following several consecutive festivals over the Bank Holiday, the park was left in a muddy mess leading to one community event being cancelled last week. However, efforts to restore the ground so other planned events could go ahead were successful.

This included last weekend’s Mighty Hoopla Festival (1-2 June) with headliners Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware and Rita Ora.

The site is being assessed daily, and the council’s parks team is working with an independent grass and landscaping expert firm to ensure the park is restored to its best condition as quickly as possible.

For a full lineup of what’s on offer at this year’s Lambeth Country Show, click here.

The event will take place this weekend Saturday 8 June and Sunday 9 June from 1pm-9pm.