An eleven-year-old girl and a man in his 50s who were injured after a ride ‘malfunctioned’ in Brockwell Park have been discharged from hospital.

Two other adults are not believed to be in life-threatening or life-changing conditions.

Police had previously said the pair, both in their 40s, had “life-threatening” or “potentially life-changing injuries”.

The incident happened at Lambeth Country Show at about 6.20pm on Saturday, June 8.

The Met Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating what happened.

Additional safety checks were carried out on all rides and attractions at the show, according to Lambeth Council. Rides were closed on Sunday.

Helen Hayes, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood, posted on X on Saturday evening: “I’m shocked to learn of the failure of a fairground ride at Lambeth country show earlier this evening.

“My thoughts are with those who were injured and all who witnessed this horrific event. Thank you to the emergency services who attended. There must now be an urgent investigation.”

“Officers have attended the scene on Sunday alongside the Health and Safety Executive as enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances,” a Met Police spokesperson said.