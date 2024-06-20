Overground trains through south London will be slightly disrupted this weekend as TfL carries out essential works.

Lines between Highbury & Islington and New Cross, and Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction are affected.

Read below to find out more:

Saturday, June 22

There will be no service between Highbury & Islington and New Cross/New Cross Gate, including the Night Overground, from 1am.

People can use alternative London Overground trains between Highbury & Islington, Canonbury and Dalston Kingsland. Replacement buses will also operate.

There will be no service between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction either. Replacement bus service M operates between Canada Water and Clapham Junction via Surrey Quays, Queens Road Peckham, Peckham Rye, Denmark Hill, Clapham High Street and Wandsworth Road.

Sunday, June 23

There will be no service between Highbury & Islington and New Cross/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace/ West Croydon.