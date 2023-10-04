A man has been arrested after police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 22-year-old man in Brixton.

Officers were called at 4.44pm, on Tuesday, October 3, to reports of a stabbing on Coldharbour Lane.

Emergency services discovered a 22-year-old man suffering from a knife injury. Tragically, he died at the scene.

Police believe they know the identity of the victim and await formal identification. They said his next of kin are aware and will be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held tomorrow (Thursday, 5 October).

Yesterday evening (Tuesday, 3 October) a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a hospital.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, Specialist Crime, said: “This awful attack took place in broad daylight, in front of people simply going about their business.

“I don’t underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it. We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw.

“An arrest has been made and we are making significant progress, but we can never have too much information. Our work to establish a motive is ongoing. Any information, however small, may assist the investigation and allow those responsible to be held to account.

“I am also fully aware that there are a number of videos circulating following the incident, including of the crime scene. I know that these videos are causing enormous distress for the loved ones of the victim, and I would ask people to respect them by not circulating this upsetting footage.”

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, Central South Command Unit, said:”Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have suffered such a terrible loss. A young man has lost his life on our streets and the sense of shock is felt across the community.

“Our colleagues in Specialist Crime are investigating, and we will do everything we can to support them. Enhanced patrols will be seen in the area, and people are encouraged to speak to those officers to share information with them.”

Police said a number of crime scenes remain in place at this time. Officers are working to minimise disruption to motorists and thank them for their patience while their crucial work is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or footage should call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 5530/3OCT. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.