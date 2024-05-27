A Millwall fan, who set up a walking football team for people with cancer whilst suffering himself, has now received a posthumous award.

Tony Linforth-Hall had been suffering from a terminal blood cancer called Hodgkin-Lymphoma for a couple of years. He died on Friday, July 14 2023.

Despite having an incurable illness, the avid Millwall supporter never let that stop him from helping others.

Before his diagnosis, he was playing walking football – similar to the traditional sort except players aren’t allowed to run. It is typically meant for older people with reduced mobility, but Tony believed it could benefit others too and after being diagnosed with cancer set up his own team.

At this year’s Southwark Civic Awards, Tony was honoured for showing bravery and lifting others in their darkest times, receiving the Liberty of the Old Metropolitan Borough of Southwark.

The annual celebration recognises outstanding contributions from individuals in the borough. It is rare for the Mayor’s office to give awards out to people who have died, having been received by just three others:

Peter Moore, Southwark’s town crier – Posthumous Life Time Achievement Award 2009/2010

Bernard Alger – Honorary Liberty of Bermondsey (posthumous) 2004/2005

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, Hero that saved a drowning woman – Mayor of Southwark’s Award 2021

Tony’s loving widow and Liberal Democrat councillor Maria Linforth-Hall collected the award on behalf of her late husband. On the eve of the ceremony, she was joined by people from Millwall and friends in what was an ’emotional evening.’

She told us how ‘proud’ she was of him. “Tony deserves this and more.

“He worked so hard for the community. He was a housing activist for many years and the walking football and Kicking Cancer of late.

“We had a standing ovation, the only one in the evening. I am so proud of my husband and I miss him dearly.”

His legacy lives on in the team he created and his loved ones.

Cllr Naima Ali, Worshipful the Mayor of Southwark, said: “Tony Linforth-Hall was a local hero, inspiring so many others to become involved and stay active following a diagnosis of terminal illness. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through the walking football teams he formed and the friendships that were born out of them. Bestowing this honour on him posthumously is a fitting recognition of his invaluable contributions to the betterment of our borough right up until his sad loss last year.”

You can read more about Tony here.