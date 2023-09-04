There have been no reports yet on whether any schools in Southwark have the dangerous concrete prone to collapse, which is halting the start date of some in the UK.

Parents across the UK were worried after news broke of the need to remove concrete that ‘could suddenly collapse’ from school buildings.

Despite mounting pressure, the Government has refused to publicly reveal the 104 facilities that have been told to shut buildings and from the lists that media outlets have compiled three schools in South London have been affected.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s but is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.

More than 150 schools in England and Wales have been told to fully or partly close because they are fitted with RAAC. As a result, some schools have been forced to delay the start date of term.

On Thursday, the Department for Education said it had contacted a further 104 schools after 52 of the 156 educational settings containing the concrete took protective steps so far this year.

We asked the council whether any of the schools are in Southwark. They are yet to respond.

Meanwhile, a primary school in Brixton made plans last month to move 200 junior pupils into an alternative site – ready for starting back this week (Monday, September 4).

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary is one of the schools to have been found with RAAC on the roof of their building – on the junior site.

The school issued a statement saying it would be necessary to relocate the pupils to allow the structural work to be undertaken in the next few months without disrupting children’s learning.

Temporarily, they have been moved from the Trent Road site to two ‘self-contained blocks’ at St Martin in the Field Girls School, in Tulse Hill.

A spokesperson from the school added: “The school’s priorities will always be to maintain the safety of the children and staff and to maintain the continued education of the children.”

The Link School in Beddington, Croydon, is listed as temporarily closed but the school is said to reopen next Monday.

In Eltham St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive is reported as open but parts of the hall, gym, canteen, drama studio, alps and girls’ and boys’ toilets are closed. The BBC said that the school need to open mobile toilet blocks.

According to the BBC, a full list of the schools affected is set to be released by ministers ‘this week.’