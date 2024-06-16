With Bridgerton back on our screens, explore where some of the Netflix show was shot at the Old Royal Naval College with a special tour of the grounds

Have you ever wondered how your favourite period drama was recreated in modern day? Well, Greenwich’s Old Royal Naval College plays host to many of those memorable scenes.

Step into the world of Hollywood magic and Netflix hits by joining a Blockbuster Film Tour at the UNESCO world history site.

With Bridgerton season three, part two, almost on screens, explore the site where Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton strolled a Bridgerton market or the scene where a paperboy can be seen running across the colonnades to deliver Lady Whistledown’s latest “scandal sheet”.

But it’s not just Bridgerton, you’ll embark on a journey through almost 100 years of filming, including some unforgettable cinematic moments shot at the riverside grounds and inside Painted Hall.

Guides will reveal the tricks of the trade and share behind-the-scenes tales to answer all your film-buff questions.

During the tour, you’ll discover highlights such as:

The exact spot where Buckingham Palace was recreated for The Crown (2016 – present).

The setting for revolutionary Paris in Les Misérables (2012).

Old Royal Naval College’s role as a crashed spacecraft battleground in Thor: The Dark World (2013).

The waltz of a couple in the scene from Indiscreet, filmed in a replica Painted Hall in 1958.

The performances of Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady (2011) and Emma Stone as Cruellain Disney’s 2021 delve into the villainess’ backstory.

The very location in the Painted Hall where Nigel Hawthorne became King George in The Madness of King George (1994), watched over by his forebear George I, depicted in the famous painting.

The exact spot where Rowan Atkinson delivered the classic line, “Repeat after me, I do take thee, Lydia Jane Hibbott, to be my awful wedded wife” in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994).

Film tours last 60 minutes and are part of your overall admission ticket. They are held on Thursdays and Sundays at 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

To celebrate the return of the show, the Old Royal Naval College is also hosting Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea on various dates. Indulge in an al fresco experience amid the grandeur of the historic colonnades, where many scenes were filmed.

You’ll find delicate finger sandwiches and homemade scones with clotted cream and jam, plus cakes and sweet treats with a Bridgerton twist. With loose-leaf teas, prosecco or champagne to finish the affair.

Relatedarticles No Content Available

Old Royal Naval College, SE10 9NN

Thursdays & Sundays | 12.30pm & 2.30pm

Tickets: £16.50, included in admission ticket

ornc.org/whats-on/blockbuster-film-tours

Images: Liam Daniel / Netflix