Tory tax cuts would boost Vauxhall’s nighttime economy by giving young people more cash to spend at bars and pubs, a Conservative candidate has said.

Aarti Joshi, candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, said: “This Conservative government has reduced employees NI. It is only by allowing working and young people to keep more of their own money to spend in the night-time economy and hospitality that these small businesses can thrive.”

If re-elected, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his party would “keep cutting taxes in the coming years”, including by reducing employee NI by 1p next April, and 2p by April 2027.

Here is how Vauxhall and Camberwell Green candidates say their parties would help the area’s night economy as it recovers from a post-pandemic slump:

Aarti Joshi – Conservative: ‘Allowing working and young people to keep more of their money will help small business’

Aarti Joshi, Conservative candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“As the party of small business, I firmly support the night-time economy. I would push the council for a reduction of business rates for small businesses to reduce costs. I want to see thriving hospitality. I also question the appointment of the Night Czar: she has done very little to support businesses seeking to operate in the night-time economy.

Catherine Dawkins – Green: ‘I support giving grants to local businesses, cultural events and late night public transport‘

Catherine Dawkins, Green Party candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“Vauxhall’s long history is steeped in providing entertainment to Londoners and it is important to keep this history alive and support the nighttime economy. I support giving grants to local businesses, organising cultural events, and extending public transport hours for late-night visitors.”

Chris French – Liberal Democrat: ‘I work with police to protect staff and customers from hate crimes’

Chris French, Lib Dem candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I recognise the importance of the nighttime economy for many residents in Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, and those who visit from across London. We need to make sure that venues such as the Royal Vauxhall Tavern continue to remain protected in recognition of the support they provide not just to their customers but also the acts who perform there.

“There also needs to be considerations around the safety of customers, but also employees who are leaving work late. I already liaise closely with police in areas such as homophobic and transphobic hate crimes and would continue a close relationship with them.”

Florence Eshalomi – Labour: ‘I saw firsthand the damage that the pandemic and the Tory cost of living crisis caused our night-time economy’

Florence Eshalomi, Labour candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“As the MP for Vauxhall since 2019, I saw firsthand the damage that the pandemic and the Tory cost of living crisis has caused for our night-time economy. Growing up in Brixton and close to Vauxhall, I want to see our nightlife thriving again so that our young, diverse communities can get the most out of living here.

“If a Labour Government is elected, I will work with the Culture Secretary and local authorities to support the night-time economy.”

Mike King – Reform

Southwark News was unable to reach Mike King to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.

Other candidates standing:

Andrew McRobbie – Social Democratic Party

Seat Analysis

The newly constituted Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is considered a Labour stronghold. Vauxhall, which makes up its bulk, has consistently voted Labour since 1929. In 2019, Labour’s Florence Eshalomi took 56.1 per cent of the vote share. Her nearest rival was Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis who took 21.3 per cent. Newly added areas like Newington and Camberwell Green are also strong Labour areas.

Vauxhall is diverse ethnically, culturally and economically. Although the area has traditional working-class routes, major redevelopments in recent years have seen more affluent residents move into the area. There is also a very strong LGBTQ+ community. According to the most recent census, 10 per cent of residents identify as LGBTQ+. That is the third most in the UK, surpassed only by Brighton Pavillion and Brighton Kemptown.

The Constituency’s History

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is a brand new constituency, created following the Boundary Commission’s recommendations. It is barely made from the old Vauxhall constituency but Camberwell Green has been added on, having previously been part of Peckham and Camberwell Green. Newington has also joined having previously been a part of Bermondsey and Old Southwark. Areas like Clapham Common and Clapham High Street have meanwhile been taken away and added to the new Clapham and Brixton Hill constituency. The redrawing of boundary lines has been controversial, with some pointing out that Camberwell Green has few cultural or historical ties to Vauxhall.

Vauxhall has consistently voted in Labour MPs since 1929 except in 1931. A 1989 by-election saw Kate Hoey elected to the seat, which she held until 2019 before resigning from the party in 2020. Hoey proved to be a prominent, albeit controversial figure within the Labour Party. Her socially conservative views sometimes made her stand out among more progressive colleagues. She campaigned to leave the EU despite strong support from remain among her constituents. She also spent much of her life in favour of a United Ireland although became more pro-union as her career progressed.

In 2019, Hoey announced she would not stand in at the next general election. Florence Eshalomi was elected in December 2019 in a bruising election for the party nationally which saw Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour secure just 202 seats. Eshalomi, formerly a Lambeth councillor and London Assembly member, is a lifelong Brixton resident who attended local state schools. In her maiden speech to the House of Commons, she said: “I never imagined that almost five years to the day, as I was literally pacing up and down the maternity ward, looking over the river, trying to coerce my daughter to come out, I would now be sat in this Parliament fighting for funding for our hard-working doctors and nurses.”

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Vote Share (%) Percentage +/- Labour Florence Eshalomi 31,165 56.1 -.1.2 Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis 12,003 12.3 +0.8 Conservative Sarah Bool 9.422 16.7 -1.9 Green Jacqueline Bond 2,516 4.5 +2.5 Brexit Party Andrew McGuinness 641 1.1 NEW Independent Salah Faissal 136 0.2 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Florence Eshalomi – Labour

Deliver free breakfast clubs at every primary school in Vauxhall &Camberwell Green, to ease childcare costs for young families. Introduce a new network of youth hubs to tackle anti-social behaviour and reduce violent crime among young people. Support the building of genuinely affordable homes and strengthen the rights of renters in our area, including a complete ban on no-fault evictions.

Chris French – Liberal Democrat

A fair deal for local tenants and leaseholders. Take on Thames Water over raw sewage dumped in the Thames. Clean up our local environment. Stand up for our local LGBTQ+ community.

Catherine Dawkins – Green

Improve Public Transport: I pledge to enhance bus services, extend transport networks, and invest in cycling infrastructure to make commuting in Vauxhall and Camberwell Green easier, greener, and more sustainable. Promote Inclusive and Affordable Housing: I pledge to ensure that all new residential developments in the constituency include a minimum of 50% affordable housing, engaging local communities in the planning process to create inclusive, sustainable neighbourhoods. Environmental and social justice: I pledge that all policies – from housing to education – will be fair and just for the environment and for people. A clean, green future is the only way to truly deliver for local communities and protect the world we live in.

Aarti Joshi – Conservative