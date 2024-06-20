Two staff members from Guy’s and St Thomas’ Trust, including a woman who revolutionised treatment for people with cystic fibrosis, have been honoured by the King.

The King’s Birthday Honours mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the UK.

Professor Jane Davies, honorary consultant in paediatric respiratory medicine at Royal Brompton Hospital and professor of paediatric respiratory medicine and experimental medicine at Imperial College London, has been awarded an OBE for services to people with cystic fibrosis.

The 60-year-old professor has been at the forefront of revolutionising treatments for people with cystic fibrosis. Her research focuses on designing and leading global clinical trials for ground-breaking treatments, known as CFTR modulator drugs, that target the underlying, genetic causes of the disease.

These treatments are now licensed in the UK and suitable for around 85-90 per cent of people with cystic fibrosis, including one drug which can be prescribed to newborn babies.

Professor Davies said: “It is an incredible honour to have been nominated for this award by members of the cystic fibrosis community. The evolution in clinical care over the last few decades means life for many living with the condition is longer and of greater quality, but these advances do not benefit all people equally and there is much left to do.

“I am privileged to work with passionate and dedicated colleagues in multidisciplinary clinical and research roles at Imperial College and Royal Brompton Hospital, my heartfelt thanks go to them for their tireless teamwork.”

Debra Holloway, gynaecology nurse consultant, was awarded an MBE for services to women’s health. Recently retired, she was one of the first nurse consultants at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and worked there for over 25 years.

In her role, Debra improved access to care for women, by forging links with other organisations like the British Menopause Society, Endometriosis UK, and the Royal College of Nursing. Much of the national guidance now followed for nursing is down to her.

As well as this, she also set up the first nurse-led minor procedure clinic in the UK and currently runs the only gynaecology nursing course in the country at King’s College London.

On her award, she commented: “I am delighted and honoured to get an MBE, so lovely to be given this in recognition of my work in women’s health both inside and outside of the Trust.

“I have been overwhelmed by the kind words that have been sent to me.”

In addition to two staff members being recognised, Anne Hamilton, Headteacher of the Evelina Hospital School, has also been awarded an MBE for her services to education.