Westminster “backstabbing” will be put under the spotlight in a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Richard III, writes Mary Bradshaw.

Director Dan Edge claims the play aims to expose the hypocrisy of politicians “who say one thing to the public, and another thing to each other,” and comes after recent news that Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to the Labour Party.

Edge says that he developed the idea in 2018-19 amidst a swarm of ministerial “resignations and backstabbing playing out really publicly” when Theresa May was pushing for her Brexit deal.

Characters will be easily recognisable to the audience as prominent figures on the British political stage from recent years.

Edge highlights Richard III as a “useful” play for exploring how power corrupts, because Shakespeare’s language makes the characters’ barefaced hunger for power “really obvious”. Adding: “I am hoping that the audience will look at that hunger and think: I can see how they have got to those politicians in those characters… and if I can see that, maybe these politicians are really outward about it too… I’ve just identified a character that is two-faced, lying to the public, and presenting another thing somewhere else… and that guy used to be a politician.”

Projections of live and pre-recorded footage will place Richard III in the fast-paced modern political world of 24-hour news cycles, breaking headlines and rumour.

As well as hinting at a brazen shamelessness and entitled disregard for protocol by those in charge, the play is set to raise questions about charisma in political leadership.

Audrey Lindsay as Buckingham. Photo credit: David Ovenden

Lead actor Sam Sugarman says: “Richard is a terrible, vicious, cruel leader. But he is also very charming, can win people over, and has a way with words. He is constantly trying to get the audience on his side, and there’s a bit of you that’s like, ‘What a legend!’, and then you catch yourself saying it, and you’re like, “Oh no, he’s horrible!”

Sugarman had more to say about Richard: “When you’re going into a job where your entire thing is meant to be helping people and shaping the future of the country and making sure people have food to eat, is a good sense of humour on your dating profile the number one thing for a politician? I’m not sure it is. But Richard knows its power very well and uses that to his advantage.”

Audrey Lindsay plays a female Buckingham and also highlights the important of Richard’s charm.

She talks about her role: “Intoxicated by Richard’s charisma, her sudden proximity to real power, and the opportunity to manipulate the outcome of an election, Buckingham’s ego begins to mount until believing she has an unbreakable bond with the new leader.”

Sugarman says that although this production will be a treat for “politics’ geeks”, it also promises appeal as a timeless character study for those who are “completely apolitical”.

Richard III plays at the Bridewell Theatre at 19:30 from 9-18 May 2024

Tickets can be booked here