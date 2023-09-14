Dog owners can get a professional photo of their dog for free this weekend at an event in Clapham.

On Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 September, there will be a pop-up photography studio will be held at The Terrace by Megan’s in Clapham Common, where owners can get their pup papped for free.

This comes after Rover.com, an online pet service marketplace, found that 70 per cent of dog owners wanted a professional portrait of their pet. In London, this can end up costing hundreds of pounds per hour (£90-£250 on average) – but not this weekend.

From 10am – 4pm, guests will be invited to strike a pose with their dogs and have a professional photographer capture priceless memories.

They will be able to leave with a goodie bag worth over £30, and the pictures will be professionally edited and sent to each guest the following day.