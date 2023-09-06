Fans are told to ‘watch this space’ as the organisers of one of the biggest UK drum and bass festivals already prepare for next year, after a sell-out event.
This comes after a very successful sell-out day at their recent Hospitality in the Woods festival – which attracted 12,000 people to Beckenham for a day of DnB.
As a genre, drum and bass music undoubtedly conjures up its own stereotypes given its association with the underground party scene. That said, all that was apparent from the artists and crowds alike were people with a genuine passion for the music they were hearing. No one had dragged them along.
Maya, the events promotions coordinator said: “Hospitality team are already working behind the scenes for their London Flagship 2024 show.
“Watch this space.”
If fans can’t wait a whole other year – there are lots of ways to get your Hospitality fix before then, including two this month.
The next event is as soon as next week, when Hospitality will host a stage at the OneOut festival (September 16) in Surrey, followed by Hospitality at the Warehouse Project in Manchester (September 23).
Leave a Reply