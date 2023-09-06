This comes after a very successful sell-out day at their recent Hospitality in the Woods festival – which attracted 12,000 people to Beckenham for a day of DnB.

It’s an annual event organised by Hospital Records, a Forest Hill-based world-famous independent drum & bass record label. The pressure was on for a big return after last year’s hiatus due to train strikes.

Given the setting – a leafy Beckenham Place Park with the sun beaming down all day – it would have been difficult not to enjoy it. But the day did not disappoint.

There were five different stages including the 30 Year of V stage, which celebrated three decades to reflect the sounds of the label.

They’ve earned their place as one of the biggest UK drum and bass festivals because of the unbeatable line-up, but the sound quality was very impressive despite it being outdoors.