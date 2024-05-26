1. Kids rule

Head down to Eltham Palace for the May half-term to get involved in hands-on activities and family fun in the fresh air.

You can meet Anne and George Boleyn and discover Anne’s rise in the Tudor Court, learn all about courtly etiquette, have a go at Tudor dancing and try your hand at writing poetry and enjoy fun games.

Families can step inside Virginia Courtauld’s wardrobe and try on 1930s clothes, take shelter in the wartime basement bunker and see the home of Mah-Jong, the Courtauld’s pet lemur. Not forgetting the wooden outdoor play area and the opportunity to relax in the glasshouse café after a long day of exploring – and learning.



Saturday 25 May to Sunday 2 June 2024, 10am to 5pm

Standard entry, members go free

Court Yard, Eltham, Greenwich, SE9 5NP

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/eltham-palace-kids-rule

2. Out of this world

You’ve heard plenty about the planets – now you can explore some moons, too.

At the Royal Observatory, the Out of This World: Moons event will see a morning of science and discovery in the planetarium to explore the moons of our solar system.

After, join in an interactive workshop to put your knowledge to the test. You’ll also have the chance to ask Royal Observatory astronomers questions about space and astronomy throughout the event. Perfect for the little moon-gazers out there.

Tuesday 28 May 2024, 10:30am to 12pm

Tickets: £5 per child, recommended for children 7+

Royal Observatory, Blackheath Avenue, SE10 8XJ

www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/royal-observatory/out-world-moons

The Cove © National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London

3. Down at the farm

The Woodlands Farm Trust has a whole host of half-term activities to entertain your young ones surrounded by nature.



On Wednesday 29 May, learn all about piggies at the Potty About Pigs Day (£4 per child), go pond dipping on Thursday 30 May (£5 per child) to find out what animals live below the surface of the water, and – a little later in the diary – go down to the Open Farm Sunday on 9 June for animal talks, tractor rides and a scarecrow competition.



Open Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30am to 4:30pm

The Woodlands Farm Trust, 331 Shooters Hill, DA16 3RP

www.thewoodlandsfarmtrust.org

4. Peppa Pig, oink oink

Are you ready for an oinktastic new live show?

Take your little ones to Churchill Theatre this half term for Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out. Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and the beach for a special party.



Packed full of songs, dances and muddy puddles, Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans, plus it’s a perfect introduction to theatre.



Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 May 2024, 10am, 1pm, 4pm

Tickets: £14-£24

Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/family/peppa-pigs-fun-day-out-tickets

5. Adventure playground

Let your children’s imaginations run wild with the brand-new outdoor playground at the National Maritime Museum, The Cove.

Clamber aboard the ship and take the wheel, spin on the compass roundabout, scramble through the mighty Kraken’s tentacles and come face to face with the giant Cutty Shark… a great way to blow off that half-term steam.



Open from 10am to 3:30pm

Free

Herbaceous Border, SE10 9NF

www.rmg.co.uk/national-maritime-museum/attractions/cove-playground