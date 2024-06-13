The Blackwall Tunnel will be closed over four nights next week, TfL warns.

Between 25-28 June the tunnel will be closed overnight to southbound traffic to help support carriageway works on the northbound Blackwall Tunnel approach.

Following recent successful weekend closures to the tunnel, these closures are required to help implement the road configuration for the new Silvertown Tunnel – set to open in 2025. The closures will help reduce the need for future weekend closures later in the year.

They will all start at 11pm and end at 5am, to minimise disruption.

There will also be overnight lane restrictions to the northbound carriageway on 18-22 June from 10pm to 5am.

The next weekend closure of the southbound Blackwall Tunnel will still take place from midnight on Saturday 29 June until 5am on Monday 1 July.

For more information on the progress of the Silvertown Tunnel, please see: https://tfl.gov.uk/travel-information/improvements-and-projects/silvertown-tunnel

Further information about the closures can be found here.