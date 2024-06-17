A free family fun day, featuring wacky races, choir performances and human tower stunts, is coming to SE1 this weekend.

Now in its eighth year, the Great Get Together is part of a nationwide series of weekend activities inspired by the memory of the late Jo Cox MP – who was shot and stabbed by a man who “did not share her political views.”

The events are an attempt to bring the community together and prove what Jo famously said to be true, that ‘we have more in common than that which divides us.’

Taking place on Saturday 22 June, it will see several businesses in Borough link up for an all-day celebration.

This year the event will also feature Pride in Southwark to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and heritage in the area.

Festivities will include an array of music from local groups, performances like the human tower stunt group (Castellers of London), as well as an afternoon of children’s activities.

The event will be officially opened by local resident Joyce who will be celebrating her 100th birthday this month and has lived all her life in Southwark.

Speaking about the event, Joseph Bonner, Chair of Living Bankside, said: “We are excited to host the Great Get Together again this year and are working across the community to have a fun-filled day. This year we will expand to include new elements, including hosting Pride in Southwark and performances in The Scoop at More London. Come along, catch up with old friends and make some new ones.”

Living Bankside, the official host, is working with local partners including Borough Market, Golden Hinde, Shakespeare’s Globe, Southwark Cathedral, Tate Modern and many more.

The event programme can be found online at: www.thegreatgettogetherSE1.org

When: Saturday, 22 June from 11am

Where: Borough Yards, Golden Hinde, Southwark Cathedral, Potters Fields, London Bridge Station, and The Scoop, at More London.

Admission: Free