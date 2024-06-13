A venue in Brixton will be pumping the ‘smell of cut grass’ at its screenings of the Euros, so people feel like they’re at the real games.

For those who can’t get tickets to Germany, where this summer’s European championship is being held, Electric Brixton has ‘the next best thing.’

They will be showing every England game with a twist: a 4D viewing experience complete with pre and post-game DJs and Bratwurst.

Scent machines with diffusion technology will mist ‘bespoke, long-lasting fragrances like freshly cut grass’ into the watch zone.

The live music venue has room for over 1700 fans.

England versus Serbia is being shown this Sunday 16 June.

Where: Electric Brixton, Town Hall Parade, Brixton Hill, London, SW2 1RJ

Book tickets here.