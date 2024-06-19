The Camberwell Feel Good Festival returns for Summer 2024 with two Saturday festival events and a community picnic.

There will be two free health and wellbeing events for the community on Camberwell Green on Saturday, July 6 and in Ruskin Park on Saturday, July 13.

A community picnic will take place on Saturday, July 27, where people can enjoy live jazz music and kids’ activities.

After the fantastic success of last year’s Feel Good Festival, which attracted more than 1000 visitors, SE5 Forum is inviting everyone to come along.

People can join in free fitness and yoga sessions for all ages, or mindful arts and crafts. There will also be free food from local food charities and live music, active kids’ fun and games, and vital health support and signposting.

The festival brings together local charities and organisations, arts and health professionals, food banks and pantries, and volunteers, to support the health and wellbeing of the local community and create a free, uplifting event.

Local food charity Spring Community Hub will cook up a West African feast and Healthy Living Platform will be serving up delicious plant-based snacks, plus children can join a healthy, no-cook food workshop to try easy, nutritious recipes.

This year’s Camberwell Green event is also in collaboration with the Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright: African Heritage Festival, which continues until 6.30pm featuring African drumming, Zumba, heritage dancers, poetry/spoken word and books, storytelling, cultural food and music; as well a craft heritage marketplace. Organised by Black Stock Media.

Alongside the fun and fitness activities, the festival will offer a range of health support services, with free NHS health advice and signposting from Partnership Southwark’s Wellbeing Van and Lambeth Together’s Health and Wellbeing Bus, and mental health advice from support stalls.

The festival atmosphere will be further enriched with live music performances, including local choirs, music and a community sing-a-long, making it a perfect day out for all ages.