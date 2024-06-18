A junior football club in Bermondsey can carry on improving the lives of local youngsters after receiving a hefty donation.

The Bosco FC under 13s team got £3,000 from Selco Builders Warehouse and it is reportedly ‘already making a difference.’

Bosco is a small charity-based college which also has a nursery on-site and offers a youth club open for extra-curricular activities after school.

In addition, Bosco runs a football academy for children aged two to 14 and has nine teams operating from under 7s through to an adult team. They cater for around 170 kids and 40 adults.

Robert Rosier, club secretary for Bosco FC, told us the donation is making a huge difference to the club.

“It means we can keep offering affordable fees to our members and continue running the club,” he commented. It has also gone towards a new kit for the team.

Robert said it is especially helpful as costs have risen for facilities in the area, due to the number of football providers competing for space.

“It’s really expensive now, so everyone involved with the club is hugely grateful for Selco’s support.”

He went on to say that what sets them apart is their charitable aspect.

“We rely on support from the local community to create opportunities for young players who demonstrate commitment and talent to fulfil their potential.”

Their junior teams play in the South East London and Kent Youth Football League.

Alison Wong, head of communications and sustainability for Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Bosco Football Club and the wider charitable aspects of the organisation.

“It’s a unique offering which brings opportunities on and off the football field to hundreds of youngsters in the deprived area.

“We are following the progress of the club with great interest.”

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Robert at robertrosier@bosco.ac.uk