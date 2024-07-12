Children across Southwark can win prizes in a summer holiday reading challenge in libraries around the borough, writes Monty Healing…

The summer reading challenge is aimed at children aged 4-11 and is completely free.

The idea is you pick any book, novel, comic or factual and collect stickers for a special folder and after reading six books they earn a certificate. Each week children will be entered into a prize draw and get the chance to win fun prizes.

Southwark councillor Rebecca Lucy said: “Libraries are magical places a way to escape everyday busy lives, take a moment out and loose our selves in an amazing story”

The challenge is at all libraries in Southwark and you can register from Saturday July 13. The challenge runs until September 7 between 9am-5pm.