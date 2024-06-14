Arts Trust has announced a new chapter for Summer in the Park as it takes full creative control of the free festivals in the beautiful parks and squares of Greenwich, Bexley and Tendring this summer, following the closure of long-time collaborator Greenwich Dance.

From tango and tai chi classes to address loneliness and isolation to Skate Jams to address knife crime, Summer in the Park is dedicated to helping raise awareness and provide solutions to issues in the local community.

The line-up features a series of outdoor dance classes, festival events and community park picnics, full of music, dance, theatrical performances and physical activity for people of all ages; held in Greenwich Park, Maryon Park, Queenscroft Park, Charlton House and Cygnet Square.

Find the following free events in Greenwich this season…

15 June: Tai Chi and tango 6 x week programme, starts in Greenwich Park

30 June: Maryon Park Picnic, Greenwich

6 July: Gallions Park Picnic, Greenwich

7 July: Queenscroft Park Picnic, Greenwich

13-14th July: Greenwich Park Youth Festival (Greenwich Park Revealed)

13-14 July: Silent Disco Skate Jam, Greenwich Park

23 August: Silent Disco Skate Jam, Greenwich Park

24 August: Greenwich Park Family Festival (Greenwich Park Revealed)

24 August: Silent Disco Skate Jam, Greenwich Park

13 October: Horn Festival Charlton House, Greenwich

The events, taking place between June and October, are designed to celebrate community, humanity, arts, sport and local culture, funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Peabody Trust and supported by Go! London.

Martin Collins, founder of Arts Trust Productions, says: “Our local partnerships are stronger than ever, and we are committed to growing and enriching the festival experience for everyone involved. We believe this year’s programme will not only honour the past but also pave the way for an even brighter future.”

Park Picnics

The Park Picnics are community-led events that bring life to local green spaces; each event takes on its own identity and is designed by the local community.

Programme of sports

Alongside this, there will be a programme of sports coaching and physical fitness, provided by Charlton Athletic Football Club and tennis coaching by Greenwich Get Active, a Royal Borough of Greenwich initiative.

Dancing and skating

There is also the Silent Disco Skate Jams, in partnership with Vibes on Vibes, offering skate lessons in a family-friendly atmosphere at Greenwich Park and Cygnet Square. With free skate rental available, it’s easy for everyone to participate.

This distinctive blend of skating, music and fun aims to address anti-social behaviour and knife crime among the local youth in Greenwich.

Festivals

This year, Summer in the Park will also contribute to the ambitious Greenwich Park Revealed project, in partnership with The Royal Parks charity, with two new festivals: Greenwich Park Youth Festival and Greenwich Park Family Festival, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

Celebrating and supporting the park’s restoration and enhancement, the programme includes a youth takeover by Tramshed, performances by the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and South London’s Brass Rascals who deliver unmatched vibes with the best in pop, DnB, dancehall, and garage.

www.artstrust.co.uk