The hunt is on for a south London venue with space to cook nearly 200 meals for the homeless.

The venue would need to host 50 to 80 guests and have enough space to prepare 190 meals in a single morning.

Team Tactics, which provides “alternative” corporate team-building activities, said Clapham is the ideal location although it would consider elsewhere.

Tina Benson, Managing Director at Team Tactics, said: “Cooking for the homeless is a great alternative to traditional team building exercises or corporate events and a great way to give back to the community.”

“We’re on the lookout for a spacious, flexible venue that we can hire to make this happen,” he added.

The dream location would be accessible from 7am till 12pm – enough time for preparing, cooking and packaging.

The food would be delivered to the Clapham homelessness charity Ace of Clubs, covering their day’s meal service.

Rough sleeping in London was 34 per cent higher between October and December 2023 compared to last year, according to the Combined Homelessness and Information Network.

Charlie Glynn, senior support worker at Ace of Clubs, said: “We’re only able to offer our lunch service because of donations from the community, but if Team Tactics was able to find a suitable venue for its larger cooking event, the meals produced would likely cater for all our service users for a day – and possibly on more occasions moving forwards.”

For further information visit https://www.teamtactics.co.uk/blog/cooking-for-the-homeless-team-building-event/ or contact Team Tactics to discuss suitability and hire rates.