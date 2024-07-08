A southeast London musician is doing a gig every night for 100 days straight – and most of them are free to watch.

Oliver Anderson, who plays indie-rock and folk, says he and his manager came up with the idea to prove you can just ‘get out and perform.’

“It’s hard in the times we’re in to do music but I want to show people it’s possible to do,” Oliver said.

When the News spoke to him, he was already on Day 12 and commented that it was going well.

Asked how he’s finding the energy to perform every day, Oliver said: “I’m drinking lots of tea and meditating.”

Most of his gigs will be open mic nights and free to watch. He is doing them all over London, including one at the Temple of Art and Music in Elephant and Castle this Wednesday (10 July).

His most recent music video.

The 23-year-old grew up in Bromley and now lives in Forest Hill with his girlfriend. He has been doing music full-time for the last six years but admitted it was tough to make it.

Last year, a video of him singing ‘Hallejiuah’ on a train went viral on social media.

“The train was held up and it was a really nice moment bringing people together,” he explained, “Some people even joined in.”

But he said a clip like that, which got 4.5 million views, was hard to replicate. “It just happened and luckily my girlfriend was there to film it.”

His current venture of performing for 100 days straight was partly an idea to gain exposure, although he said he’ll be happy ‘whatever happens.’

“I’m also trying to inspire independent musicians who want to get out and gig – that they can.”

For his final gig, he is hoping to link up with a charity and donate a high percentage of the earnings to them. He’ll be doing a mini-vlog every day to document his experience.

