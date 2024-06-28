Sir Jack Petchey CBE, who invested millions into young people, including £2m for Southwark youths has died.

The philanthropist and businessman passed away on Thursday 27 June at his home in Wapping aged 98.

Sir Jack founded the Jack Petchey Foundation in 1999 to recognise the positive contributions young people make to society and to support them in achieving their potential.

Following his death, a spokesperson said: “He will be greatly missed by friends and family and by the many young people, teachers and youth leaders whose lives have been impacted by the work of his Foundation.

“Messages have already started pouring in from the young people and families whose lives he touched.”

Southwark has received funding of around £2m from the Jack Petchey Foundation since it started. Kids would receive a £300 grant and a medal for going the extra mile.

From humble beginnings, Sir Jack left school aged 13 without any qualifications.

Through his entrepreneurial spirit, he became one of Britain’s most successful businessmen. This enabled him to achieve his ambition of giving young people the opportunities and confidence he lacked as a child.

As he always told young people ‘If you think you can, you can.’ His charitable trust, The Jack Petchey Foundation, has to date invested over £170 million in youth projects.

Sir Jack received his knighthood in the 2016 New Year Honours for his work through the foundation.

He had previously been made an OBE in 2004 and a CBE in 2011 by Queen Elizabeth II, both times for charitable services.

His legacy will be the continuing work of his Foundation supporting young people. Contributions in memory of Sir Jack can be made via the condolence page or via the Jack Petchey Foundation website here.

A private funeral service will be held for family and friends. An event to celebrate his life is to be announced in due course.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so by clicking here.