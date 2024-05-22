Southwark employers have been urged to sign up for a summer jobs scheme based on a trailblazing USA project.

National charity UK Youth hopes the Summer Jobs Programme will help tackle youth violence.

Employers will offer five weeks of paid work experience and a preparation week to young people aged 16 to 25.

The project is based on One Summer Chicago – a similar programme offering job opportunities to the city’s young people.

Ndidi Okezie OBE, UK Youth chief executive, said: “This scheme has been a huge success in Chicago, helping thousands of young people at risk of falling prey to harm build confidence and learn valuable employability skills.

“With the help of local businesses, this is something we believe we can replicate in Southwark. “We are looking for employers prepared to welcome, work with, mentor and supervise a young person at risk of falling prey to harm, in a safe and supported way.

“This is an opportunity for organisations to play their part in addressing the needs of local young people and to be a proactive part of the solution. We know that many also see it as their responsibility to contribute to the well-being and development of the youth in their community.

Employers will be offered free, expert, external support throughout the placement.

A dedicated youth worker will also be on call to ensure a successful placement for both the young person and the employer.

The Summer Jobs Programme is part of a large research project to learn better ways to support young people at risk of violence

The project is funded by the Youth Endowment Fund, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Youth Futures Fund.

For more information, see ukyouth.org/what-we-do/programmes/summer-jobsprogramme