A Brixton woman has been jailed for seven years after smuggling 15kg of MDMA into the UK with help from a corrupt Border Force worker.

Caprice Thompson, 46, stuffed £400,000 worth of drugs into a rental car, having arrived on a ferry from France.

She collaborated with Border Force worker Kevin Smith, 38, who was jailed for two years.

Two other members of the crime group, ringleader David Johnson, 51, and Sinan Baki, 49 both from Clapham, were jailed for twelve and eight years respectively.

Jailed: Ringleader David Johnson

While working as a prison officer, Smith struck up a relationship with Johnson who was doing time for drug importation.

Kingston Crown Court heard how officers established that Smith was working with the criminal network. His job made him responsible for searching vehicles and checking passports.

Detectives started observing the routes taken by gang members, including Thompson, who was picking up MDMA batches from France.

Jailed: Crime group member Sinan Baki

On August 26, 2023, Smith allowed her to pass through a Border Force booth at Portsmouth port.

Police intercepted Thompson on her way back to London and found her car packed with drugs.

Officers arrested Baki and Johnson on the same night where further significant quantities of drugs were found hidden in their addresses and vehicle.

NCA officers also recovered a mobile phone which Smith had used to exchange encrypted messages with Johnson.

Johnson pleaded guilty to importing class A drugs, and Baki admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Smith admitted a charge of misconduct in a public office. He was cleared of drug smuggling charges during a trial at Kingston Crown Court that also saw Thompson convicted of the same offence on April 4, 2024.

On Friday, June 7, a judge at the same court sentenced Smith to two years in prison.

Ringleader Johnson was given a twelve-year jail term, Baki got eight years, and smuggler Thompson was handed a seven-year sentence.

Dave Rock from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit said: “Fortunately this type of corruption is relatively rare but it does present a real threat to the security of the public, which is why we treat it as a priority.

“People like Kevin Smith are invaluable to organised crime groups, as they can use their access and knowledge to aid their criminal endeavours.

“This operation demonstrated the excellent co-operation between the NCA, Met Police and Border Force who worked together to stop this gang in their tracks and prevent class A drugs reaching the streets.”