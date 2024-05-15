A man who killed a woman using a makeshift weapon as she walked through Brixton has been convicted of murder.

Mohammed Nur, 34, unleashed a series of unprovoked on strangers last year, culminating in the tragic death of Johanita Dogbey, 31.

Johanita, 31, had been walking alone on Stockwell Park Walk in broad daylight after spending the day shopping with her mother.

Convicted: Mohammed Nur

Nur, who had already admitted to Johanita’s murder, was found guilty of three counts of unlawful wounding following a trial at the Old Bailey, on Monday, May 13.

The killer, from Vauxhall, first launched a spate of attacks in and around the Acre Lane area of Brixton on Saturday, April 29.

The incidents, which took place between 11.25pm and 11.29pm, saw Nur slashed victims’ cheeks with a sharp implement before walking off.

Two days later, on May 1, he used a similar homemade weapon to attack and kill Johanita.

Police launched a manhunt after Nur’s initial rampage. He was arrested just hours after Johanita’s death.

Johanita had spent the day shopping with her mother when she was attacked

Officers caught him following a stop and search in Brixton Hill in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2.

He was interviewed by police about all four offences but refused to answer any questions put to him.



Detectives had already recovered the weapon used to kill Johanita after it had been discarded as Nur fled the scene.

Forensic examination revealed traces of Johanita’s blood on it, alongside Nur’s DNA on a piece of fabric used to hold the weapon together.



When Nur was arrested, he was wearing distinctive clothing matching the suspect who’d carried out the attacks.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “Mohammed Nur’s heinous actions which culminated in Johanita Dogbey’s murder left the local community across Lambeth understandably shocked and in fear. Although Nur was arrested just hours after the fatal attack, the impact of his random violence continues to resonate to this day.



“While Nur has been convicted for his crimes, I know it will do little to ease the pain that Johanita’s family and friends continue to suffer – my thoughts remain with them, and the three other victims Nur attacked on 29 April.”

Nur has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the Old Bailey for all the offences on Thursday, May 23.