A Brixton man who raped a woman while she was unconscious has been jailed for seven years.

Michael Wynter, described by police as an ‘extreme sexual deviant’, had a prior conviction for sexually assaulting a child.

The 34-year-old, who will remain on the sex offenders register for life, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, April 30.

Wynter was found guilty of raping his victim at an address in Pinner between 2019 and 2021.

The victim-survivor, who exposed her attacker to stop him targeting others, has been praised for her “incredible strength and heroism”.

Wynter was arrested in December 2021 and investigating officers gathered evidence from his and the victim’s phones.

Police spoke to someone the victim had confided in and took a detailed formal statement from the victim as part of their evidence.

Wynter had been on the sex offenders register since 2021 having been convicted of sexually assaulting a child between 2002 and 2003.

Detective Constable Adam Conibeere, who led the investigation, said: “Wynter is an extreme sexual deviant who raped a woman while she was asleep or unconscious.

“I would like to praise the victim-survivor who handled the entire investigation and court process courageously and I can only hope this outcome will help to provide some comfort and bring the closure she deserves as she tries to move on with her life.

“She showed incredible strength and heroism in coming forward to report the matter after lengthy consideration, due to the fact she did not want anyone else to suffer at the hands of Wynter.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a key priority for the Met. We will continue to do all we can to remove predatory offenders from the streets of London while supporting the complainants and helping them through every stage.”