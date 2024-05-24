A man has been jailed for life for a series of random slasher attacks that ended with the murder of a woman in Brixton.

Mohamed Nur, 34, used a makeshift blade to cut the throat of Johanita Dogbey, 31, in broad daylight in Brixton on May 1, 2023.

She had been walking in Stockwell Park Walk after shopping for the day when Nur attacked her from behind. She died at the scene.

Two days before, he had slashed the faces of two women and a man in unprovoked and random attacks.

Nur was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years following a hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, May 23.

He was found guilty of three counts of unlawful wounding following a trial at the same court, on Monday, May 13.

The court had been told that Nur, who came to the UK from Somalia in 1993, became addicted to drugs and was homeless. It has been reported that at the time of the attacks, he was living in accommodation for vulnerable adults in Vauxhall and had previous convictions for possession of cannabis, a firearm, ammunition and blades.

In a statement read to the court, Johanita’s father said: “Johanita passing, so violently, has left a big hole in our lives and a massive hole in our hearts. It wasn’t her time to go.

“There are parts of your heart you could never imagine could feel so much pain unless you go through the loss we have gone through.

“It is not possible to fully explain how much this has impacted our family and all of us individually.

“Though we will remember her as the beautiful, caring, funny and bubbly daughter, sister and friend she was, her murder and death will always be one of the hardest realities we will have to live with. We are the ones with the life sentence now.”