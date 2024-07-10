A South London council’s top boss has resigned after being charged with drink driving, class A drug possession and failing to stop after a crash.

Lambeth Council confirmed that Bayo Dosunmu would step down as chief executive from next Monday (July 15).

The 46-year-old has been off work since last month when he was arrested by police over the incident in Westminster. He was charged on June 24 with possession of a class A controlled drug, failing to stop after an accident, driving above the prescribed alcohol limit, and using a motor vehicle in a public place without third-party insurance.

Dosunmu, of Hammersmith, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

Dosunmu was appointed chief executive of the council in April 2022, taking over from Andrew Travers. He joined Lambeth in 2019 from Homes England and was previously the council’s deputy chief executive and strategic director for resident services.

Fiona Connolly, the council’s corporate director of housing and adult social care, is currently acting chief executive. Lambeth intends to soon begin recruiting for a new permanent chief executive.