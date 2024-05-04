A man has been jailed for a homophobic attack against two men in Brixton after a Black Pride event.

Jabbard Mabounda, of Brixton, left the victims with injuries requiring hospital treatment, on August 19, 2023.

The 31-year-old was jailed for twelve months at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, April 22.

Both men had been waiting for a bus on Brixton Road after attending a Black Pride event when they were attacked.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Pete Thompson from Brixton said: “This was a vicious, homophobic attack committed against two men who were simply waiting at a bus stop. Mabounda is a violent person who has rightly been imprisoned for what he did.

“I commend the men who were assaulted for their bravery throughout the investigation.”

PC Andy De Santis, who supported the victims following their ordeal, was praised for his work.

One victim wrote in a letter: “He [PC De Santis] has consistently checked on my emotional well-being and provided contacts for victim support. His dedication has gone above and beyond, and I believe he exemplifies the kind of support that is needed in such cases.”

DI Thompson added: “Tackling hate crime is a priority for the Metropolitan Police and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice. Homophobia has no place in our society and it will not be tolerated in any form.”