A man who secretly removed his condom during sex has been jailed for four years and three months.

Guy Mukendi, from Stockwell, was having consensual sex but took off the condom without his victim’s knowledge.

Non-consensual condom removal is sometimes referred to as ‘stealthing’ and is classified as rape under English and Welsh law.

The 39-year-old was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, June 13.

A report of sexual assault against a young woman in Brixton was first made on May 9, 2023.

Met Police officers worked closely with the victim to secure the conviction, described as a “milestone case”.

Officers obtained screenshots of messages from Mukendi in which he apologised for removing the condom.

He explained it was because he had not had sex in a long. Police said Mukendi later deleted the messages.

Officers also gathered forensic evidence with the help of the victim which helped to secure the conviction of Mukendi, who was found guilty by a jury on April 2.

DC Jack Earl, who led the investigation, said: “Throughout this investigation Mukendi denied any wrongdoing, but our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury’s mind.

“We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape.

“The victim did the right thing to call the police straight away and her bravery should not be overshadowed. If you have been a victim of sexual violence and not yet reported it – please contact your local police service and we will do all that we can to help and bring you justice.”

The Met said prosecutions for stealthing were “very rare due to under-reporting”.