Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was shot in Brixton.

Officers were called to Carrara Close, Somerleyton Estate, at 1.43am on Friday, June 21, following reports of a firearm being discharged.

London Ambulance Service also attended and found a 22-year-old man with gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains. His condition is not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information or was in the area at the time of the incident and can assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD Ref: 590/21JUN.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.