Detectives have released an E-FIT image of a man they want to speak to after a serious sexual offence in Lambeth.



The incident happened around July 2017 in the communal lift of a residential block.

The woman reported the incident to police in October 2023. She is being supported by specially trained officers as work continues to identify the man responsible.



Detective Constable Beth Cuttell-Bladen, from the policing team that covers Lambeth, said: “Despite the time that has passed since the incident, the woman has been able to provide us with a detailed description of the man who attacked her in 2017.

“I would ask people to look at the E-FIT and see if they recognise this person – please contact us if you can help.



“No matter how long has elapsed since an incident like this, we will listen and support anyone who comes to us for help, and investigate where we can.”



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote ref: 3735/08MAY24



You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.