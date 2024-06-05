Police are searching for a “dangerous” man after a woman was stabbed in broad daylight in Lewisham.

Detectives are tracking Mateo Valencia Cano, 24, pictured, from South Norwood, following the attack on May 24. They said in their appeal they have named him and “they want to speak to him in connection with the incident.”

Thankfully, the victim, who is in her 30s, is not in a life-threatening condition.

Officers are now appealing for information on Cano’s whereabouts. They say he is “dangerous” and “should not be approached”.

Police were called to Lewisham Way at 9am on Friday, May 24, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended alongside paramedics who treated the a woman suffering stab injuries.

One man who was arrested in connection to the incident has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ian Barnard from the South East Safeguarding team said: “We have already made significant progress during this investigation, we are now seeking the whereabouts of Mateo Valencia Cano, 24, of South Norwood SE25.



“Cano is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If he is seen, please call 999 immediately. If you have information as to his whereabouts, please contact police via 101.”

Those with information about the incident or Cano’s whereabouts are asked to contact police quoting CAD1891/24MAY24.