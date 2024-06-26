A free event to get the community moving is coming to Elephant and Castle, with Afrobeat dance, gardening, kick boxing and more.

The annual Elefit Festival is set to return to Castle Square on Saturday 13 July.

From 11am-5pm, guests will be able to participate in a variety of classes including Qigong Flow, Afrobeat dance, chair yoga, writing, gardening, kick boxing and Latin dance. There will also be a disco and music throughout the day.

The classes are run by local community groups and characters and will introduce guests to new cultures, celebrating the multicultural neighbourhood of Elephant and Castle. It promises ‘something for everyone,’ with high energy for those looking to blow off steam and let loose, to mindful sessions where guests can zen and zone out.

The restaurants and traders of Castle Square will also be open and welcoming guests during the festival. The News recently went down and did a tour of Castle Square to showcase some of the businesses there and what they offer – from Nigerian Jollof and Guyanese stew to cheap hats and sunglasses, check out our guide here.

What: Elefit Wellness Festival

When: Saturday 13 July, from 11am – 5pm

Where: Castle Square, 40 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1EU