A Gail’s bakery will replace Bobo Social in Elephant and Castle after it closed last month.

Bobo Social was a bar and restaurant on the corner of Sayer Street which shut its doors on June 3. It will soon be replaced by Gail’s – a British bakery and cafe chain, with over 100 shops, mostly in London.

Famous for its sourdough, it also does pastries, sandwiches, coffees and iced drinks. The price of a cappuccino is £4.10.

Angela Brennan, Project Lead for Elephant Park: “While it is disappointing that Bobo Social has closed, we believe the addition of Gail’s to the lineup at Elephant Park complements and brings new product to the existing offer, which remains focused on local and community operators as our latest openings exemplify.”

She continued: “Demand for space at Elephant Park is incredibly strong, following the recent openings of NOKO and Filishack on Sayer Street, the signing of Arepa & Co on Ash Avenue, and the impending completion of its latest phase with a number of those brand-new units pre-let to an exciting array of food and beverage, retail, and social concepts.”

Despite some welcoming the new addition, other commenters on social media were not as pleased about the news. There was even a suggestion that it might create unwanted competition for the South American bakeries in the arches, such as Paula’s on Walworth Road.

One person wrote on X, “Horrid idea, no need for it. There are the lovely South American places in the arches and under the railway bridge for breads, snacks and Hana Coffee right in front of Bobo Social. Should be local businesses.”

The nearest location of Bobo Social is now in South Kensington.