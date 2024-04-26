If the thought of the mayoral elections is driving you to drink, you could do worse than grab a can of Brixton Brewery’s best-selling beer.

The popular South London Brewery has put a QR Code on cans of its Reliance Pale Ale, in a bid to get voters to understand the election process.

This followed a new YouGov poll of 4103 adults across the UK, which discovered a lack of knowledge about how elections work and people’s eligibility to vote, as the London mayoral elections approach on the 2nd May.

It showed a quarter of people (26%) remain unclear about what form of voter ID is required – meaning they risk being turned away at the polling station.

Having a correct ID is just the tip of the iceberg, with the research finding almost three-quarters (72%) in mayoral regions either don’t know what electoral system is used in mayoral elections or gave an incorrect answer.

This is significant as the upcoming mayoral elections mark the first since the voting changed from the supplementary vote to the first past the post system to select the winning Mayor.

Speaking about the findings, Xochitl Benjamin, co-founder of Brixton Brewery, commented, “It’s clear that many voters are frustrated and disillusioned in mayoral regions – our research found two in five think that their vote doesn’t matter, which is really shocking.

“Brixton has a long history of sparking change, and our Yes We Cans! campaign, is our way of putting the power to as many people as possible and saying cheers to making a difference, one vote at a time.”

Each can has a QR code which directs people to a website where they can find out more about changes to the election process. Informational coasters have also been created for pubs to help educate the electorate.

The cans will be available for free at the pop-up events and sent via Brixton Brewery’s website in place of Reliance Pale Ale to drinkers across the country between now and the elections on 2nd May.

For more information go to https://brixtonbrewery.com/vote