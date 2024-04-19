As businesses learn that we are now living in an unpredictable world, change will happen and as such how quickly you adapt will be critical to your business.

Through the use of CRM platforms and technology applications, a business can understand their customer insights better.

1. Accelerate growth with customer data of relevance. For example, understanding

how your lead funnel is working, will determine how and what you spend on your marketing budget.

2. Understand your customer needs. Recording data becomes an invaluable data for leadership team to use.

Hybrid Legal CRM helps to bring value, faster changes and accelerate growth.

• Take a free trial on Hybrid Legal CRM, visit us at https://www.hybridcrm.co.uk/Free-Trial.

• You can speak to a member of our product team on 020 7237 3388 or email us at hello@hybridcrm.co.uk.

How Hybrid Legal CRM can help on growth acceleration through relevance

Our platform is designed for law firms and legal services professionals to stay compliant as well as deliver legal services relevant to both enterprises and individuals.

1. Relevance to your customers are key drivers to your business growth.

2. Build meaningful customer experiences within your business. Hybrid Legal CRM allows you to be relevant and work at speed.

Our intelligent platform helps to do:

1. Create and add legal matters, allowing you to meet regulatory requirements.

You will be able to conduct KYC/AML checks including notes, correspondence logs and email management.

2. Streamline your communication platforms, such as emails and deliver quicker paced legal services.

3. Manage your financial accounts and billing, keeping track for business and regulatory purposes.

Relevance with Hybrid Legal CRM:

1. The ability to undertake billable and non-billable tasks.

2. Create tasks, manage important dates through the interactive calendar and build correspondence logs.

3. Manage evidences and build matter file.

Marketing at a glance

Understanding your marketing channel is a critical part of accelerating growth. Using Hybrid Legal CRM intelligent platform, it helps you understand your customer funnel, which helps to harness your marketing strategy.

1. Create marketing strategy using Hybrid Legal CRM.

2. Data capture to ensure information are stored with relevance.

Automations and workflows

Streamline customer touch point using our workflow templates and also email automations, ensuring your clients are updated at each legal process.

Thinking of moving to Hybrid Legal CRM?

We have put together some questions commonly asked by our platform users.

• What is CRM in legal? Referred as “Legal Client Relationship Management”, allows law firms to manage both new and existing

clients. The CRM platform helps to manage new leads, financial tracking, and regulatory compliance.

• Do you complete free migration? Yes, we do. Usually, we take around 10 days to complete this for you depending on your data. We will let

you know a timeline on the migration.

• Can I integrate external platforms such as accounting software? Yes, our platform lets you connect to any platforms, where there is an API key.

• Are there any free trials to test your product? Yes, we do and there is no requirement to provide any financial details at this point.

Speak to us at Hybrid Legal CRM

Tech ICS are listed by the Law Society as an approved supplier. Please find our details here – https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/legal-services/tech-ics/1109.supplier.

We help to establish a powerful unifying idea to express your business core identity, using our technological products and services.

Visit us at www.hybridcrm.co.uk.