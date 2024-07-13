NEIL Harris was happy to see his players emerge from their match against Gillingham “unscathed” as he insisted he learnt plenty from the game.

Neither side got out of second gear during the 0-0 draw at Priestfield, the first game in front of fans for both sides this summer.

But unlike last year, when George Honeyman picked up a serious injury in this friendly that would keep him out for months, all 22 players who took part for Millwall got through the game.

The Lions boss said: “First and foremost, the most important thing is it looks like we came through unscathed. As you can see from the two line-ups, we’re very young at times and we’re missing a few players. So if we can get through unscathed, that’s the most important thing.

Aidomo Emakhu offered energy and threat off the bench for Millwall. Image: Millwall FC

“Everybody completed the minutes on the pitch and the running afterwards they were suppose to so that puts us in a really good place for pre-season.

“Did I learn from the group? Yes I did. I learnt about some senior players again today, especially ones I’d not seen much of, and I learnt about the young players as well. The ones that maybe are a bit closer to us and the ones that probably need to get out and get some experience.”

Aidomo Emakhu came closest to breaking the deadlock early in the second half when he dribbled into the box and stuck the underside of the bar.

Harris sympathised with the unlucky Irishman, who scored in the 2-0 win over Gillingham last year.

Harris said: “I feel a bit for Aido. He’s been excellent in the first couple of weeks of pre-season but he hit the underside of the bar on Tuesday against Bromley as well.

“It’s bounced off the line twice now so if he adjusted his radar by an inch, then he’d be alright.”

Kevin Nisbet, Romain Esse and George Honeyman were the only players to be on the pitch for more than 45 minutes during the game.

On the thinking behind that, Harris said: “George Honeyman is just a freak sometimes that can do it. Romain has been away with England and played minutes while away so was slightly advanced on the group.

“And we felt that pushing Kevin Nisbet for another 15 minutes might just sharpen his feet up a bit. It was only those three players that went longer and that was all pre-planned.”