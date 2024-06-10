A brand-new 1000-capacity venue is set to open in Brixton, with three open-air bars, an outdoor BBQ and events.

Opening this July, Freight Brixton will be London’s largest open-air rooftop destination.

Situated right next to Brixton train and underground stations, the venue will host a diverse programme of events, from themed brunches and live jazz nights to night markets and wine tastings.

From Friday 5 July, guests can also expect regular DJ sets, performances from local artists and more. There will also be live football screenings, starting with the upcoming Euro 2024 games.

The company behind it is Freight Island – which already runs a successful venue like this one up in Manchester.

In terms of food, there will be an open grill and BBQ occupied by different food traders on a seasonal rotation.

As well as the resident traders, like Rice Paddy (Thai), Breddos Tacos (Mexican) and Darby’s BBQ, the space will be offered as a platform for local food vendors too.

There will be three ‘unique’ open-air bars.

Freight Brixton opens on Friday 5 July.

Follow @freightbrixton on Instagram for the latest updates.

The team are open to local initiatives and invites them to get involved with the space.

Contact Nyle Lowe for more information on this.