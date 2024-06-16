As the housing crisis deepens in Southwark, some are claiming there have been ‘no homes’ to bid for on the council’s bidding system for up to two months.

The home drought has become so bad that in some cases hundreds of desperate residents at a time have been bidding on one property.

Southwark Homesearch is supposed to update every week – but the council told us the lack of available properties had forced them to tend to the neediest first.

So they have been privately assigning homes to vulnerable people in temporary accommodation in the meantime.

The problems with the bidding system are linked to the ongoing empty homes crisis that continues to plague Southwark. An FOI done by housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa found that there were 1,600 empty homes in Southwark.

This is the second-largest number of empty council homes of any local authority in the UK.

With more people waiting for housing than ever before (17,700), people are rightfully questioning why there are no homes to bid on whilst the number of homes sitting empty is so high.

When we asked the council they vaguely replied that the ‘majority’ of homes are on large renewal estates (such as the Aylesbury) awaiting demolition before being replaced.

However, they were unable to give us an exact figure, which makes it harder to ascertain whether they are doing enough to address the ones that are simply void (i.e. sat without a tenant.)

And it’s not just council homes. There were around 4,000 empty properties in Southwark last year, excluding those owned by the council.

Among these are the fifty-two homes in Elephant and Castle which we recently revealed could sit vacant for another two years as the developer and housing association continue to argue over costs for cladding removal.

The properties, including 18 social rent homes, have already been empty for five years after the tenants and leaseholders were forced to move out.

As it’s an ongoing issue, we continue to press the council on what it is doing to overcome it.

It is well-documented that hundreds of new homes are due for completion this year, as Southwark Council soldiers on with its aim to build 11,000 new council homes by 2030.

But with empty stock gathering dust, many on the housing list may well feel like not enough is being done.