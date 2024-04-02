Nominations are open for the Southwark Stars Awards – an annual competition celebrating those who dedicate themselves to bettering the borough.

Anyone can nominate people across ten categories and all nominees have a chance of being invited to the ceremony at the Tate Modern on June 7.

Previous winners include Alex Blayden, a volunteer disability sports coach and Leanne Pero, a breast cancer survivor who created a support network for BAME women.

In 2023, Hadi Sharifi of Panjshir Aid, was given the charity of the year award for his work offering outdoor-based 1:1 mentoring and group workshops to young people.

“It’s important as many people nominate as possible,” said Anood, CEO of Community Southwark, the charity organising the awards for over fifteen years.

“We know our borough faces challenges but there are also many wonderful people giving their time and energy to tackle inequalities and make Southwark a better place to live and work.”

Everyone is invited to nominate candidates for the Southwark Stars Awards 2024. Nominations can be submitted online via Community Southwark’s website: www.communitysouthwark.org/nominate-your-southwark-stars-for-2024/ with a deadline of April 18.