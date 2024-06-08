Brockwell Park was the pulsating heart of London on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 27, as the City Splash Festival returned, bringing a vibrant celebration of Caribbean and African culture. With a lineup boasting Grammy-nominated and legendary artists, the festival was a musical journey through reggae, dancehall, dub, and amapiano across seven lively stages.

A lot of this music is associated with the sun-drenched beaches of the Caribbean. So when it started to rain early in the day, there was a sense of nervous anticipation. Busy Signal’s excellent set was watched from beneath umbrellas and raincoat hoods. But with bangers like Stay so and Missing you, hips couldn’t resist moving and feet shuffling, despite the drizzle.

Fans at City Splash 2024. Credit: Metty

However, festival-goers’ spirits were undampened, and as if on cue, the sun soon emerged through the clouds, setting the stage for Black Sherif. His heartfelt performance was met with warm appreciation, lifting the crowd’s energy. Anthony B’s performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the day. His powerful and energetic show captivated fans, proving why he’s considered a stalwart in the reggae scene.

Shenseea, the dancehall sensation, exuded an undeniable sense of pop-royalty, with tracks like Hit & Run and Good Comfort being serious crowd-pleasers. The Jamaican singer-songwriter even invited local girls from the crowd to dance on stage and it proved a wonderful touch. The lucky ones chosen to share the stage Shenseea will carry those moments for the rest of their lives.

Shenseea invited girls from the crowd to perform with her on stage. Credit: Haruki.design

Capleton’s set was nothing short of spectacular. Starting his performance off-stage, he built anticipation among the crowd, which erupted into cheers as he ran on. Backed by fiery visual effects, Capleton’s energetic and dynamic performance was a true testament to his legendary status in the reggae world. His presence and the electrifying atmosphere were a fitting end to a very fun, and well organised day.

Other notable performances included the eclectic sounds of Mystic Marley, blending reggae, hip-hop, soul, R&B, and pop, and Jah Izrehl, whose music echoes the influence of his legendary uncle, Little Twitch. Tamo J’s viral hit ‘Level Up’ had the crowd dancing, and rising dancehall star Mehka Don made a significant impression with his set. Day festivals are often plagued with sound problems. Local regulations sometimes mean levels are kept to a minimum. But it didn’t seem to be a problem at City Splash. The music on every stage sounded crisp and loud. You could tell this wasn’t organisers’ first rodeo.

Capleton finished the day with a fiery show. Credit: Twiggles

The food offerings at City Splash Festival were a feast in their own right. The food stalls offered a wide array of delicious Caribbean and African dishes, from jerk chicken to plantain, all bursting with flavour. You could spend all day perusing the delicious meals on offer.

The festival grounds were very muddy throughout the day. This wasn’t City Splash’s fault. The festival came at the end of the park’s four-day festival run. Despite the slipping and sliding, the spirit of the festival remained unbroken. The music is all about love and unity, which seemed to bring everyone together, regardless of the weather. City Splash Festival 2024 was a triumphant celebration, proving that the power of music and community can shine through even the stormiest skies.