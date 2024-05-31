A park in New Cross, which has laid derelict for the last four years, is finally open again after a long-awaited makeover.

Homeowners at 47 Pomeroy Street bought their properties believing Hatcham Gardens – a green space outside the property – would be re-landscaped for community use.

The park was supposed to be opened in May 2020 but has been delayed until now because there was ‘no deadline’ for the project. For the last 18 months, people who live in the area have been campaigning for it to be reopened.

This Saturday (25 May), residents joined the developer, Peabody to mark the opening of their new park, with food, music and entertainment.

June Mong, one of the homeowners, said it is a ‘massive sense of achievement.’

Since 2022, she and others have been campaigning for Peabody to sort out the space.

She explained: “It was depressing. It was not what we were promised. A lot of people bought it thinking it would enhance their investment.

Peabody got permission to build 65 homes on the site just off the Old Kent Road in 2018.

To facilitate construction, a large green space outside the development was blocked off and used by contractors.

In exchange, Peabody promised to contribute £64,000 towards the upgrade of the local play area – something it has done.

Although it wasn’t part of the planning permission, Peabody accepted that it also agreed “to carry out additional improvements to the rest of the park.”

When asked why the project took so long, a Peabody spokesperson said: “There were some delays out of our control including covid and not being able to find a suitable contractor.”

However, there was no set deadline for the project, meaning they could essentially do it whenever it suited.

June told us: “We were told that legally Peabody did not have a deadline to reinstate it, the promise wasn’t kept up until now.

Last Autumn, there were even reports that ‘aggressive’ travellers were using the space to ‘dispose of toxic waste.’ June said this lasted four days until they eventually left.

She and Mary King, a parent of nearby Kender Primary, set up Friends of Hatcham Park and would hold regular meetings where sometimes they would be the ‘only ones’ to turn up.

Reflecting on their 18-month campaign having now been a success, June said: “I think it’s a massive sense of achievement for those who didn’t give up. It’s proof grassroots movements can work.”

Following the event, Mary commented: “The community really turned out to enjoy the park.

“I just feel so happy that our campaign has paid off with a beautiful park and a free event.”

Local mum Ella Rhoomes said it had been ‘frustrating’ that the park was not in use since it is on the way to her daughter’s school.

“It was a bit frustrating because that space has been boarded up for a long time and there was no building work going on,” she told us.

Her daughter, 5-year-old Jamella, is ‘super excited’ and has already been using it.

Ella said: “When the sun’s been out on the way home from school, it’s been mandatory that we go to the park.

“She’s been able to play with her friends there.

Ella added: “It’s super important for kids to have a local park to get away from the screens and get fresh air.”

In another neighbourly act of goodwill, Amarjit, the owner of Budgens – the grocery store on site – reportedly donated food and goods for free to facilitate Saturday’s event.

He has also said groups can use the first floor of his shop for workshops and Friends of Hatcham Park meetings.

June and Mary thanked him and Peabody’s charitable arm for their unwavering support of the project.

Wells Chomutare, Managing Director of South London at Peabody, said: “The transformation of this playground is brilliant news for the local community. It’s fantastic to see local residents come together to enjoy and look after nature in a shared space.

“By designing this playground with local children and residents, we’ve reopened a playground that the community will love, and that fosters joy, connection, and play for all ages. We look forward to seeing the continued community stewardship at Hatcham Gardens for generations to come.”