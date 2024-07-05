Florence Eshalomi gets a landslide win for Labour in newly constituted Vauxhall and Camberwell Green.

She took 57.4 per cent of the vote share, up from 56.1 in 2019.

The newly constituted Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is considered a Labour stronghold. Vauxhall, which makes up its bulk, has consistently voted Labour since 1929.

The Green Party, represented by ?Catherine Dawkins, finished second, receiving 6,416 votes, equivalent to 17.1 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats, represented by Chris French, received 4,549 votes, a negative swing of 7 per cent.

The full results were:



Florence Eshalomi – Labour: 21,528 votes

Catherine Dawkins – Green: 6,416 votes

Chris French – Lib Dem: 4,549 votes

Aarti Joshi – Conservative: 2,809 votes

Mike King – Reform: 2,033 votes

Andrew McRobbie – Social Democratic Party: 201 votes