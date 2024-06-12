Migration is an important element of growth; it helps UK businesses to become more competitive, whether we are bringing in skilled workers, entrepreneurs, investors or those looking to study in the UK.

The UK remains one of the greatest places to live, bringing diversity, rich culture, and high-quality life, making it a very popular destination for expats.

To explore the UK visa programs available to apply for, please find more information here: https://icslegal.com/uk-visas.

Did you know? Office for National Statistics (ONS) states that in 2023, 1.2 million people migrated into the UK.

Need to speak with one of our Lawyers, call us on 020 7237 3388 or email us at info@icslegal.com.

Reasons why skilled workers, entrepreneurs & investors are coming to the UK?

As the UK looks to bring in competitiveness, with a skilled workforce as well as business opportunities, here are some programs to apply for:

The global mobility visa to expansion visa and innovator founder visa, builds the hub of business opportunities in the UK. The scale-up visa allows STEM businesses to bring talented people in the UK. High Potential Individual visa program allows graduates from specific universities to come and work in the UK.

Consulting with ICS Legal on immigration and sponsor licence programs

Through our experience, our client’s value our advice and helpful guidance.

We believe that it’s important to understand the requirements of various immigration programs, to ensure both our private and enterprise clients understand the various program benefits.

• Our Lawyers provide legal advice sessions to document procurement services, including crisis management and refusals.

• For enterprises, which includes start-ups, scale-up and small businesses, applying for a sponsor licence to recruit skilled workers is critical to business operations and growth. Unlike larger enterprises, these businesses need to hire at speed and the right personnel, so the flexibility of opening the door to those across the regions ensures they can become competitive.

You can read more information here https://icslegal.com/legal-advice-and-consulting.

Benefits of taking immigration advice

To avoid an application being refused or apply for the wrong immigration program, we recommend taking legal advice, so that one is able to understand on what would be helpful for you, your family or business.

Here are some of the most critical benefits of taking immigration advice.

Tailored legal advice, explaining the immigration programs to apply for. Less chances of being refused a UK visa. The risk to refuse would determine on the information and documents being provided. Understand the pathway to temporary residency to settlement in the UK. Apply to become settled in the UK and route to become a British national.

You can read more details here: https://icslegal.com/immigration-advice.

Managing a visa and immigration program

Our skilled Lawyers will be able to help you and your business to apply for an immigration program.

• We will advise on information and documents required to support the application.

• Check the documents provided and advise on any further evidences to support the application.

• Prepare an application and take you through the legal submission process.

Navigate to find an Immigration Lawyer

We have created a dynamic platform to allow our clients to connect with our Lawyers across the region.

• You can do this simply by providing some basic information here https://icslegal.com/find-an immigration-lawyer.

