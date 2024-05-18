An annual bike ride that sees thousands of people cycle from Westminster to Essex is happening this weekend. Here are the bridges that will be closed.

Ford RideLondon, known as the world’s greatest festival of cycling, returns on Sunday 26 May.

Around 25,000 riders will take part in three mass participation events of varying distances on the same route.

Drivers are asked to use alternative crossing points such as Blackfriars Bridge, London Bridge or the Rotherhithe Tunnel (vehicle restrictions apply) or use the London Underground, London Overground or rail services.

The following bridges will be closed to traffic:

Southwark Bridge

Closed between 4am – 7:30pm

Tower Bridge

Closed between 4am – 7:30pm

Westminster Bridge

Closed between 4am – 7:30pm

Waterloo Bridge

Closed between 8am – 7:30pm

There will be road closures in central and east London, as well as Essex.

View the full list of road closures here.