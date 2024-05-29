A “sexual predator” from Camberwell who raped an underage girl in the ‘90s has been convicted.

Colin Moore began abusing a “vulnerable young girl he knew”, who was under sixteen, in 1995.

The 57-year-old was found guilty of four counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, May 24. He has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on September 9.

The court heard how Moore’s abuse took place over four years at locations in west and central London.

The girl, now an adult, reported the abuse to police in 2020. Detectives have praised her for her “incredible bravery”.

Moore was arrested and subsequently charged with numerous offences.

Detective Sergeant Laura Harcombe said: “Colin Moore is a sexual predator who manipulated and abused a vulnerable young girl he knew.

“Even when he was interviewed, he tried to pass off his behaviour in many circumstances as acceptable, something that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“This woman has shown great courage to come forward and report the abuse she suffered over a prolonged period of time to police.

“We have specially trained officers who have supported her throughout this process and I can only hope that Moore’s conviction brings her some form of closure.”